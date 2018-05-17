  • STV
  • MySTV

David Hopkin: Livingston continue to defy the odds 

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Lions boss saw his side defeat Partick Thistle 2-1 to edge ahead in the play-off final.

David Hopkins takes the acclaim after Livingston beat Partick Thistle.
David Hopkins takes the acclaim after Livingston beat Partick Thistle. SNS

Livingston boss David Hopkin praised his side for shrugging off mounting injury problems to defy the odds once more and edge ahead in the Premiership play-off final.

Championship runners-up Livi came from behind to win the first leg of the Premiership play-off final 2-1 against top-flight outfit Partick Thistle.

Kris Doolan edged the Jags in front with a neat header but Keaghan Jacobs soon equalised before Scott Pittman completed the turnaround in the second half.

The Lions picked up injuries during a fiercely contested match, with both Jordan Thompson and Lee Miller eventually substituted with knocks.

Ahead of Sunday's decisive second leg, Hopkin is hopeful his players can recover quickly to go again.

He told BBC Sportsound: "Our squad's down to the bare bones and the players give me everything.

"I'm so proud of every player. We just keep going and we just keep defying the odds.

"Tonight, to win 2-1 at home, it's great to finish the season at home with a win.

"I thought they were fantastic.

"We score a fantastic equaliser. At half-time, I keep saying, if it had finished at 1-1, I'd have been delighted.

"Josh Mullin's gone and put a fantastic ball in and then Scott Pittman, what a finish it is to go near post.

"The biggest thing about us now is recovery. We've only got 15 fit players. It's about patching players up. We know it's going to be a hard shift on Sunday."

"It's only half-time. I just wish the games were played over one leg."

Partick Thistle have work to do to preserve their Premiership status after failing to build on a promising start.

Alan Archibald lamented his side's display on the night.

He said: "I didn't think we played at all.

"We got drawn into playing long, aimless balls up front to our two strikers, which is something we've not done when we've played that kind of system and that shape recently so that was disappointing.

"The goal probably overshadowed what a bad start we had.

"We've got to get more efforts on goal, we've got to score goals, obviously, to get back into the tie.

"We're fighting for our lives, they're trying to take our place, we've got to make sure we're ready for that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.