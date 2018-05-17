  • STV
  • MySTV

Hopkin 'running out of superlatives' for Livingston players

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Livi boss watched his players come from behind to claim the lead against Partick Thistle.

David Hopkin celebrates after Livingston beat Partick Thistle.
David Hopkin celebrates after Livingston beat Partick Thistle. SNS

Livingston boss David Hopkin said he is "running out of superlatives" for his players after they bounced back against Partick Thistle claim the advantage in the Premiership play-off final.

Kris Doolan edged the Jags in front but Keaghan Jacobs soon equalised before Scott Pittman scored a second-half winner.

The result leaves Livi on the brink of back-to-back promotions, after Hopkin guided the Lions to promotion from League One last season.

He said: "I asked the players to make sure they were in the tie on Sunday and they came up trumps.

"I am running out of superlatives for them because they keep running and never know when they are beaten. "I was thinking 'I'd be happy with this' at 1-1 but they went again and scored a fantastic goal, so great credit to them."

He added: "They are knackered but I know they will go again. I am delighted and really proud of the players."

Thistle now have work to do to preserve their top-flight status.

Boss Alan Archibald lamented the Jags' showing after a promising start.

He said: "We didn't pass the ball at all. We got drawn into playing long balls onto their three centre halves and that wasn't the plan of playing two strikers.

"We couldn't get our creative players on the ball."

He added: "Livingston are a good team and are good at what they do. We have to make sure we pass the ball a bit better and at the right times.

"Yes you have to do the combative stuff as well, which we did at the right times but we just never passed it."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.