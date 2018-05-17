Hopkin 'running out of superlatives' for Livingston players

The Livi boss watched his players come from behind to claim the lead against Partick Thistle.

David Hopkin celebrates after Livingston beat Partick Thistle. SNS

Livingston boss David Hopkin said he is "running out of superlatives" for his players after they bounced back against Partick Thistle claim the advantage in the Premiership play-off final.

Kris Doolan edged the Jags in front but Keaghan Jacobs soon equalised before Scott Pittman scored a second-half winner.

The result leaves Livi on the brink of back-to-back promotions, after Hopkin guided the Lions to promotion from League One last season.

He said: "I asked the players to make sure they were in the tie on Sunday and they came up trumps.

"I am running out of superlatives for them because they keep running and never know when they are beaten. "I was thinking 'I'd be happy with this' at 1-1 but they went again and scored a fantastic goal, so great credit to them."

He added: "They are knackered but I know they will go again. I am delighted and really proud of the players."

Thistle now have work to do to preserve their top-flight status.

Boss Alan Archibald lamented the Jags' showing after a promising start.

He said: "We didn't pass the ball at all. We got drawn into playing long balls onto their three centre halves and that wasn't the plan of playing two strikers.

"We couldn't get our creative players on the ball."

He added: "Livingston are a good team and are good at what they do. We have to make sure we pass the ball a bit better and at the right times.

"Yes you have to do the combative stuff as well, which we did at the right times but we just never passed it."