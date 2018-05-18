Football Talk: Hibs eye Halliday, Tierney staying put

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Halliday could switch cities. SNS Group

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has already admitted he has a big rebuilding job to do over the summer but looks to have identified one of the pieces for his midfield puzzle.

Dylan McGeouch and Scott Allan will depart Easter Road and there's speculation John McGinn will follow and Hibs are reportedly keen on Andy Halliday as one of the incoming replacements.

The Rangers midfielder is said to have been told he's not part of Steven Gerrard's plans.

Meanwhile, Lennon believes the form of his loan players this season will draw a better quality of players to the club next time around.

Over at Celtic, there's plenty of good news ahead of the cup final. Tom Rogic has signed a new long-term deal and Brendan Rodgers has said he doesn't expect Kieran Tierney to move, despite interest from top clubs.

And following the club's relegation, Ross County marksman Alex Schalk is leaving the club. There's plenty of interest but it looks like Groningen will be his next destination.

