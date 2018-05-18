Rangers confirm permanent transfer of Jamie Murphy

The winger has signed a deal at Ibrox to move fro Brighton and Hove Albion.

Move: Murphy has completed a switch to Ibrox. SNS Group

Rangers have announced that winger Jamie Murphy has joined the club on a permanent transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Murphy had moved to Ibrox on loan from the English Premier League side in January, with the clubs agreeing a fee for a permanent move at the time.

A deal has now been concluded and the player has signed a three-year contract with Rangers.

"I'm delighted to make my move to Rangers permanent," Murphy told the club's website. "This club means a lot to me and it already feels like home.

"Whilst I'm naturally disappointed we didn't complete the objectives that we set for ourselves last season, I am more determined than ever to help this club to be a success."

Murphy played 19 matches in the second half of the season, scoring five goals as Rangers finished third in the Premiership.

The Scotland international will now be a part of incoming manager Steven Gerrard's squad as he looks to improve the club's fortunes.

"It's more good news for the club that Jamie has committed his future to us ahead of the new campaign," Gerrard said.

"He had an impressive start to his Rangers career in the second half of last season and we hope to see him continue to grow at the club next season and beyond."

Rangers have also confirmed the pre-contract signings of Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor in the past week.