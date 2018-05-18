Forrest: Recent Hampden form stands Celtic in good stead

The Hoops winger also said his side 'can't just turn up' to the clash against Motherwell.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5786536425001-news-2018-05-18-vcelt180518pga-12-55-57.jpg" />

James Forrest believes that Celtic's recent form at Hampden will place them in good stead ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

Brendan Rodgers could make Saturday his eighth win in a row at the national stadium in Mount Florida, as well as lifting his sixth piece of silverware in two seasons.

Ahead of the final, Hoops winger Forrest said: "We've been at Hampden more frequently in the last couple of years, we've had a lot of semi-finals and then finals and ever since the manager came in - we have won every game there.

"We can take a lot of confidence from that, but we know we can't just turn up.

"We need to be prepared for a hard game on Saturday."

When questioned on the potential of a historic back-to-back treble, Forrest responded: "We are not getting carried away.

"A one-off game against anyone can be hard.

"We need to make sure we turn up from the first minute until the last and make sure we're at it. Because if we're not - teams have shown this season that we can be beaten."

Celtic secured their first piece of silverware this season in November in a 2-0 win over Motherwell in the League Cup final at Hampden.

The Hoops were defeated in semi-finals and finals to Ross County, Inverness, St Mirren and Kilmarnock in eight out of 16 visits to Hampden before Rodgers replaced Ronny Deila.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.