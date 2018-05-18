1991: Motherwell's cup win in dramatic Hampden final

The Steelmen have only won the cup twice before, and the last time was in a classic final.

Glory: The 1991 team became local heroes SNS Group

As Celtic chase another hat-trick of domestic trophies on Saturday, Motherwell are aiming for a treble of their own.

Victory at Hampden would bring the Steelmen their third Scottish Cup triumph, adding to the trophy wins of 1952 and 1991.

As excitement builds in the town, it's the latter of those wins that everyone is talking about. The dramatic 4-3 victory over Dundee United stands out as one of the more remarkable games in the competition's history and the Motherwell players from that day are club heroes.

While some may have tipped Stephen Robinson's team as outsiders for this year's competition after their knockout form in the League Cup, fewer would have predicted success for the side of the 1990/91 season.

The Lanarkshire side had gone 39 years without a trophy and were drawn against holders Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the third round. A thumping Stevie Kirk strike proved to be the only goal and upset the odds, setting Tommy McLean's side on a thrilling journey.

A 4-2 victory over Falkirk followed in the next round, before a nervy penalty shoot-out victory saw off Morton in the quarter-final.

That set up a final-four clash with Celtic and after a goalless 90 minutes, a replay where the winner knew they would be facing a United side managed by Tommy's older brother Jim in the final.

Finding themselves 2-1 down by half time, a dressing room rollicking from McLean saw his side come out fighting and finish up 4-2 winners after a thrilling second half.

That turned all eyes to the final and the sibling rivalry at the heart of it. Motherwell boss Tommy hadn't won a trophy since hanging up his boots at the end of a successful playing career while Jim, ten years older, had established himself as a Scottish managerial great.

Captain Tom Boyd lifted the cup. SNS Group

While Motherwell had talent such as Tom Boyd, Davie Cooper and Phil O'Donnell in their ranks, United had finished above them in the league table once again with Duncan Ferguson, Maurice Malpas and Ray McKinnon among their main men.

It was the Steelmen who would take the lead in a match that had plenty of twists and turns. Jim Griffin's cross from the right was met forcefully by Iain Ferguson with a header into the far corner of the net.

The lead would last until half-time and, as United battled to get back into the game, Motherwell keeper Ally Maxwell was injured but, with no substitute keeper on the bench had to play on. It would later turn out that he had two broken ribs and a lacerated stomach.

Both sides continued to push forward in an open game and after a Motherwell attack, United roared back to level. Dave Bowman beat Maxwell with a fierce shot to make it 1-1.

They were soon trailing again. Three minutes later, Phil O'Donnell scored his first ever goal for Motherwell with a brave header. Ian Angus' snapshot from a Steve Kirk lay-off made it 3-1 soon afterwards and it looked like Motherwell's name was on the trophy.

There was more drama to come. A Bowman cross saw John O'Neil head in to pull a goal back for United but as the clock ticked down they couldn't find an equaliser.

In the final minute, United keeper Alan Main launched a long ball downfield, Darren Jackson raced through a gap in the defence and headed it past Maxwell to force extra time.

The momentum may have been with the Tangerines but Motherwell would have the final say. A Cooper corner wasn't held by Main and substitute Kirk was at the back post to pounce and score the winner, settling a classic final and creating memories for Motherwell fans that last to this day.