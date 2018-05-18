Tom Rogic: I've grown as a player under Brendan Rodgers

The Celtic playmaker said the Northern Irishman is the best manager he's worked with.

sns group

Tom Rogic has said he is playing his best football under Brendan Rodgers after extending his stay at Celtic Park.

On Thursday, the Aussie playmaker put pen to paper on a new five-year-deal which will see him remain at Parkhead until 2023.

Neil Lennon signed the 25-year-old for Celtic in 2013 and after five years at Parkhead he said that the pull of the club is as strong as ever.

Under Brendan Rodgers, he said he has hit new heights and said the Celtic boss is the finest manager he's worked under.

He said: "The manager is the best I've worked with and I've certainly grown as a player under him.

"I've certainly played my best football under this manager.

"Working under him is very intense, its very challenging.

"Every day is a new opportunity to become better as a person and as a player as well.

"I'm excited to continue working under the manager."

Rogic has an action packed schedule ahead of him as Celtic take on Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday before he joins up with the Australia squad for the World Cup.

There had been speculation that he may leave Celtic with his contract running down but Rogic said there was never any doubt in his mind where his future lied.

He added: "I'm glad to get it signed and looking to the future.

"It was one of those things that took some time I only wanted to stay at the club I cant control what's said outside but within my own mind I knew I wanted to stay here.

"I've been here five years now so I certainly know what club is about, I didn't need any convincing.

"I feel I'm in the best place to keep progressing.

Ahead of his side's Scottish Cup final, Rogic spoke of his memories of Hampden, recalling his last minute winner for Celtic that wrapped up a domestic treble.

He said: "It's a day I will never forget and great memories but tomorrow is a new day and a different match.

"We know what we were able to achieve last year and we're one way from achieving that it's gonna be a tough match but we're well prepared.

"We're very confident and have had great memories at Hampden and hopefully we can create some more on Saturday."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.