Carl McHugh: We have chance to become Motherwell legends

Euan Strathearn

The Fir Park skipper said winning the Scottish Cup would be highlight of his career.

Carl McHugh played in the English League Cup final for Bradford.
Carl McHugh played in the English League Cup final for Bradford. sns group

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh said his side have the chance to become legends on Saturday.

The Lanarkshire side take on Celtic at Hampden Park looking to become the first Motherwell side in 27 years to win a major trophy.

Should they overcome Brendan Rodgers men to lift the Scottish Cup, McHugh said the players would go down in history alongside the team of 1991.

He said: "When I joined the club it became pretty obvious fairly quickly about the '91 team and how they're revered and rightly so.

"They're legends of the club for what they've done.

"For us to have the opportunity to go and do that it's exciting and something we want to grab with both hands."

"When I got my tooth knocked out at Ross County and the dentist was a big Motherwell fan and he was telling me about 91. 

"It's great to hear that stuff. He was in Dortmund when they were in the UEFA cup.

"It's great for the whole town it gives the people something to look forward to.

"We're just focusing on going one better and giving them something to celebrate."

McHugh played in the English League Cup final for Bradford City in 2013 after the League Two side went on a shock run knocking out three sides from England's top flight.

This year, he was part of the Motherwell side who reached the Scottish equivalent and said that going one better and lifting the Scottish Cup this weekend would rank as his greatest achievement.

He added: "It would be the highlight of my career and a lot of the boys careers in that dressing room.

"It would be really special to do it with this team.

"It's a pleasure to play and train with them every day."

"We've beaten Rangers and Aberdeen at Hampden in semi-finals this season, we've been there and won big games but it ill come down to performance on the day.

"We know we'll have to be right at the top of our game to beat them."

