Allan McGregor withdraws from Scotland's double header

Allan McGregor has withdrawn from the Scotland squad for their upcoming friendlies against Peru and Mexico.

Celtic's Scott Bain will take his place in Alex McLeish's squad.

On Wednesday, McGregor sealed his return to Rangers on signing a two-year deal.

The goalkeeper joins the Ibrox club from Hull City after his contract expired with the Championship outfit.

After a standout season in goals, The 36-year-old was awarded player of the year for Hull.

Bain will compete with Millwall's Jordan Archer and Hearts Jon McLaughlin to start in goal.

Updated Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Scott Bain (Celtic), Jon McLaughlin (Hearts)

Defenders: Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), John Souttar (Hearts), Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Rangers), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Ryan Christie (Celtic).

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea City, on loan at Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).