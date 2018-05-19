Team news: Gordon returns, Main starts for Motherwell

The teams have been named ahead of Celtic v Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final.

Return: Gordon starts for Celtic SNS Group

Craig Gordon has returned to the Celtic starting line-up for the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.

The Scotland goalkeeper has missed the last three matches with a knee complaint but returns for the big occasion at Hampden.

Gordon plays behind a defensive line of Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer and Kieran Tierney.

Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham take their usual places in central midfield with James Forrest, Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor providing the supply line to Moussa Dembele.

Scott Bain, Jozo Simunovicm Stuart Armstrong, Scott Sinclair, Patrick Roberts, Leigh Griffiths and Eboue Kouassi are on the bench.

For Motherwell, Trevor Carson starts in goal with Cedric Kipre, Tom Aldred and Charles Dunne in defence.

Richard Tait, Liam Grimshaw, Carl McHugh, Alan Campbell and Chris Cadden are in midfield.

Curtis Main returns from injury to join Ryan Bowman in attack.

Russell Griffiths, Gael Bigirimana, Peter Hartley, Elliott Frear, Deimantas Petravicius, David Turnbull and Barry Maguire are the Motherwell substitutes.