Celtic complete historic 'double treble' with cup triumph

A 2-0 win over Motherwell saw Brendan Rodgers' side clinch another clean sweep.

Glory: McGregor opened the scoring. SNS Group

Celtic have become the first Scottish club to win back-to-back trebles after defeating Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

A 2-0 win means Brendan Rodgers' side added the trophy to the Premiership title and League Cup they had already won this season, successfully defending all three trophies to take a place in the record books.

The holders dominated the match at Hampden, taking the lead after just 11 minutes when Callum McGregor fired in a powerful shot.

Celtic doubled their lead 14 minutes later when Olivier Ntcham hit a low shot that spun into the bottom corner beyond Trevor Carson.

Motherwell worked to get back into the match but couldn't find a way past Craig Gordon as Celtic kept possession and pushed for a third.

It wasn't to come but the final whistle brought a treble and a sixth successive trophy win for Brendan Rodgers and his players.