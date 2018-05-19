  • STV
Stephen Robinson: 'It's still been a fantastic season'

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The disappointed Motherwell boss praised his players for effort in their cup final defeat.

Regret: Robinson said Celtic were too good.
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has said his side gave their all in their Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic but says players can still take pride in "a fantastic season".

Early goals from Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham secured a domestic treble for Celtic and Robinson admitted the better team won but he had no criticism of his players and said they will learn and work to be back at the national stadium again after reaching both cup finals this season.

"I've said I'm ever so proud of them," Robinson said. "They are the youngest squad in the league so they're learning lessons all the time.

"They're boys just start out in their careers and they'll only get better. We'll improve.

"There's a realism of where we are. We've got 4000 fans and we've got to two cup finals and finished a point off the top six.

"It's been a fantastic season and I want more of that.

"I said to the boys: 'Don't be happy with average, don't be happy with just okay' but as a group of boys they've given a belief back into the town and fans. We got tremendous backing from them and they stayed right to the end. I think the players deserved that for their performances throughout the season."

Robinson said that he was pleased with his players' determination after falling behind and the amount of chances they created but put his side's defeat down to the opening spell when Celtic took their chances.

"I thought the first 20-25 minutes was where we lost the game," he said. "We didn't go right against them as we had planned to.

"I thought we started the game quite brightly but we didn't put enough balls in behind them and we didn't test them with balls into the box, which we're very good at. We stood off them for the two goals. You've got to give McGregor credit for the goal, it's a wonderful strike, and the second takes a deflection.

"Maybe against lesser players if you step off them you don't get punished. We did.

"But I have to say the character after that [was good]. Curtis Main has a great chance at 1-0.

"We came out second half and were a bit cavalier with our shape. We put three right up against them and against a side like Celtic you always worry that you might get punished but I have to give credit to the youngest squad in the league that put that performance on in the second half.

"We hit the crossbar. Chris Cadden's momentum is taking him clean through on goal and a real goalscoring opportunity that the free-kick came from. Gael Bigirimana had a great chance, Cadden produces a save and Main had another chance.

"To do that against a team like Celtic, I couldn't be any prouder of the boys. Their quality in those two strikes is probably the difference between the sides."


