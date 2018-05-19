  • STV
Brendan Rodgers: 'This is a day that will last forever'

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Celtic manager has reflected on winning back-to-back domestic trebles.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken of his pride at leading the team to successive trebles and said he will now push the side to improve even further.

A 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final secured the historic achievement and gave Rodgers his sixth piece of silverware since arriving in Glasgow two years ago.

He said the players had created a moment that would live long in the memory for supporters and that it would take some time for the achievement to sink in.

"It's a historic day for players and everyone that's here," he said. "For the first time for it to be achieved in such a great footballing country with a whole raft of great players and manager, for us to be the first team to have done it is a real privilege and a real special day.

"It'll probably take time for me to enjoy it. I think you've got to the end of a long season and created history so it's a real special feeling.

"My feelings are more with the supporters, the players, the staff and the board that brought me in a couple of years ago.

"I'm so happy for them that they can enjoy this moment of creating history.

"And for the supporters. We can be nothing but inspired by the Celtic support, their commitment to us and how wherever we go, they are always there. To give them a day like today and an overall moment in history gives me real satisfaction."

Rodgers revealed that he had used the potential to go into the history books as a movitational tool for his squad.

"This is a day that will last forever," he said. "I said to the players before the game: 'There's not too many days in your life when you waken up with a chance of creating history. It's going to be tough for us but if we play like we can play then we can create a memory that's going to last with supporters for the rest of their lives'.

"They had to take that opportunity and they did that."

After a summer break, Rodgers said the side will return with their eyes on a repeat performance and a successful defence of all of their trophies.

"That's our idea," he said. "I certainly will have to push them even harder next season, there's no doubt about that.

"There won't be too many pats on the back. This is our job, we're here to win.

"I think we can be better. Everyone always recognised that this year was going to be difficult for us on the back of last season but to still churn that out and have the spirit and mentality, and to produce really good performances when you need to is a real mark of the group.

"We need to improve. We need to get better again. We dropped too many points this year, especially at home. So there's lots for us to push for and we enter every competition to win."

