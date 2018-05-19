Forrest: This is an incredible achievement for everyone

The Celtic winger said the club's chief executive told players to enjoy the moment.

James Forrest celebrated Celtic's Scottish Cup win and 'double treble' success, then revealed the club's hierarchy had told the players the scale of their achievement.

Forrest said Celtic chairman Ian Bankier and chief executive Peter Lawwell joined the dressing room celebrations and told the players they had done something special.

"It's incredible," the winger said. "That's what you want to do.

"You're playing for Celtic, a massive club, in big games and you get goosebumps when the final whistle goes.

"Talking to the chairman and Peter Lawwell, they came in after the game and they've not seen anything like it. They were saying to enjoy it because it doesn't happen often.

"It's not sunk in yet but it's an incredible achievement for everyone."

The winger admitted that there had been an edge going into the game with so much on the line but that the players could now celebrate a successful season.

"It's been a long week preparing so we're going to enjoy it now," he said. "It's unbelievable.

"Every game you play for Celtic there's massive pressure but obviously going for the double treble when it's never been done before just adds to that pressure.

"To do this is unbelievable and we're going to enjoy this.

"We've not spoken to the manager except seeing him on the pitch. Everyone's buzzing and delighted for the fans, staff and players as well."