Celtic toast double treble success with bus parade
A significant crowd attended Parkhead to acclaim Brendan Rodgers' history makers.
Celtic supporters gathered at Parkhead on Saturday night to hail Brendan Rodgers' 'double treble' winning team.
The players were met by a sea of green and white as the bus parade toasting the Hoops' second straight hat-trick of trophies arrived in Glasgow's East End.
Celtic created history on the park as they achieved back-to-back trebles by beating Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday afternoon.
