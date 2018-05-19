McGregor: Hampden stunner takes my game to another level

Callum McGregor believes his stunning opener for Celtic is proof of his progress.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor said his stunning opening goal in the Scottish Cup final was further proof of his progress as a player.

The Scotland international struck a sweet half-volley into the top corner to send Brendan Rodgers' side on their way to victory over Motherwell at Hampden.

Olivier Ntcham added a second before the interval as Celtic secured a historic double treble.

McGregor's strike was the latest in a string of crucial goals for the Hoops by the academy graduate.

The 24-year-old said his rapid development to becoming a key cog in Rodgers' outfit is a result of hard work on the training ground.

He said: "You want to do your best in training and when you drive away say 'right, I gave it my all today to get better'.

"That's down to the manager and the demands he puts on you.

"It's really tough but you can see the rewards, when you score in big games you see that's the way to do it.

"You go to different levels and I felt with that goal I've went to another level again.

"The manager has put his trust in me, played me in big games and I've rewarded him again today.

He added: "You've got to take that challenge when you are at Celtic.

"That's when you're judged, in the big moments.

"It's hero status if you score and you've got to take that challenge.

"As a kid coming through the academy, I used to see moments like Nakumara's free-kick and think I want a bit of that."

Celtic have now won a hat-trick of trophies in consecutive seasons.

McGregor, however, believes more is still to come from the Parkhead side.

He adde: "This group of players have a hunger that never dies.

"Everybody is foot to the floor all the time which is a credit to the manager and his staff.

"They put demands on you to be the best you can be so who knows what you can achieve."