Carson: Motherwell showed Celtic too much respect in final

Trevor Carson bemoaned the Steelmen's first-half showing in the Scottish Cup final.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson bemoaned Motherwell's first-half showing at Hampden and said the Steelmen offered Celtic too much respect from the off.

The Fir Park side lost 2-0 to Brendan Rodgers' double treble winners in the Scottish Cup final, the same scoreline the Hoops won by in the League Cup final meeting between the two earlier in the season.

Carson praised his teammates' spirited display after the break, but said the damage had already been done as a lacklustre Well side shipped two first half goals.

He said: "It was just frustrating, we said before the game to have no regrets but at half-time everybody knew we could have done more.

"I think we shown Celtic too much respect, obviously they are a great side but unless you get close to them and stick a foot in you're not going to win anything.

"We regrouped at half-time but by then the damage was done."

He added: "It's easy for me to say a goalkeeper, they are great players.

"But second half we went on the front foot and they made mistakes.

"If we could do it all again we'd do from the first minute what we did from the 45th."

The Northern Irish stopper has enjoyed an impressive season in goals for the Lanarkshire side, with his performances rewarded by an international debut.

Stephen Robinson's side have picked up notable scalps en route to two domestic finals and in finishing seventh in the Premiership.

Carson, though, said Motherwell must strive to achieve more next time around.

He said: "It's been tremendous but we want more, we've got a taste for it.

"We have surpassed expectations but we're coming back next season hungry.

"We want more, we don't just want to get to cup finals and be losers, we want to win cups.

"We're not happy with seventh, we want to finish well higher up the league next year."