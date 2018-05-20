Livingston promoted to Premiership at Thistle's expense

Livi won 1-0 at Firhill to secure another promotion and relegate Partick Thistle.

Keaghan Jacobs (left) celebrates after scoring Livingston's opener at Firhill. SNS

Livingston have been promoted to the Premiership at Partick Thistle's expense after overcoming the Jags 3-1 on aggregate in the play-off final.

Keaghan Jacobs followed up his crucial equaliser in the first leg by scoring the all-important goal three days later as Livi built upon their one goal advantage by winning 1-0 at Firhill.

Thistle were handed a lifeline with minutes remaining, but Conor Sammon saw his penalty saved by veteran Lions stopper Neil Alexander.

The result means David Hopkin's side have now secured back-to-back promotions and will return to the top flight for the first time since suffering relegation in 2005/2006.

Thistle will now play their football in the second tier after failing to overcome a dogged Lions outfit across two legs.

One goal down from the first leg, Alan Archibald's Jags had work to do on their own patch to preserve their Premiership status but a cagey first half in Glasgow saw chances hard to come by.

Thistle toiled for a break through and were dealt a significant blow when Jacobs struck for the visitors just after the restart.

The South African midfielder arrived on cue to volley home from the edge of the box and extend Livi's lead in the tie.

Thistle probed thereafter for a response but failed to truly test Alexander until they were awarded a penalty in the dying moments.

Substitute Sammon stepped up but was denied as the Jags relegation to the Championship was confirmed.