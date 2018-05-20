Hopkin to hold talks on Livingston future after promotion

The Livi boss said he will discuss his future this week with the board.

David Hopkin celebrates after guiding Livingston to promotion. SNS

David Hopkin toasted unexpected back-to-back promotions in charge of Livingston before confirming that discussions will take place this week to confirm whether he manages the club in the Premiership.

Livi secured their return back to the top flight by beating Partick Thistle 3-1 on aggregate in the play-off final.

Hopkin has now achieved straight promotions since taking the reigns at the Tony Macaroni Arena in January 2016 when Livingston languished in the third tier of Scottish football.

The former Crystal Palace midfielder said, at that point, talk of Premiership football would have been derided.

He said: "My big aim was to get back to the Championship as we could have ended up going part-time.

"I had a great belief once I got my own players in that we could kick on.

"I would never have thought I'd be here, but the players and staff have worked extremely hard.

"As a manager, I just sat and watched the second half as I knew I could trust my players.

He added: "This is better than winning the league, we've done it the hard way.

"I can't speak highly enough of the players, board and the fans who've come out in their numbers."

Livi backed up their 2-1 win in the first leg by defeating Thistle 1-0 at Firhill on Sunday afternoon.

Keaghan Jacobs' strike just after half-time saw the Lions build upon their first leg advantage and relegate the Jags in the process.

Hopkin continued: "To win across two legs against Dundee United and then beat Partick Thistle is a magnificent achievement.

"I asked them at half-time to give me another 45 minutes because if they think this hard and you want to go up it's going to be even more difficult next season.

"They rose to the challenge, we scored a fantastic goal and the longer the game went I knew we weren't going to concede with the players we have."

Hopkin's own position has been subject of speculation of late, with the manager linked with a move away from the club.

The 47-year-old confirmed he will sit down for talks with the board during the week to discuss his future, but only once celebrations have died down following Sunday's player of the season bash.

He added: "My future always gets tied up in the summer, there's a lot of speculation and people are trying to get me to say stuff.

"But there's nothing on the table, I was to speak to the board on Monday but it will probably be Tuesday now.

"We'll have a good night, I've always got on with the board, both parties have been honest and we'll sit down and see where it takes us."