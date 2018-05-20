Archibald: Partick Thistle deserved to be relegated

The Jags boss accepted responsibility after seeing his team drop out of the Premiership.

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald accepted responsibility for the club's relegation to the Championship and said the Jags deserved to drop down a tier after failing to deliver when it mattered.

The Firhill side's five-year stint in the Premiership was ended as Livingston came out on top in the play-off final on Sunday.

Archibald guided the Jags to their highest-ever finish in the top flight last season but saw his side toil this campaign.

Asked where it had gone wrong, he said: "We'll review that, I'll look at myself and the playing staff and the decisions we've made.

"There have been excuses along the way but we've had a number of chances to get out of it and didn't do enough.

"We've not had a good season but the play-offs give you a second chance. If you don't score at home you don't deserve to be in the Premiership."

He added: "It's horrible, I feel really responsible. I've been with the club for 20 years and I feel for the fans.

"They are hurting and I'm the same. When I took the job that was the biggest gamble as I've got such a good relationship with them and it can ruin it when things like this happen."

Archibald said he'd not thought about his own future at the club as ensuring the Jags' stability while cuts take place was his priority.

On his future, he said: "I've not even processed that, it's all still very raw.

"The most important thing is the football club moving forward, making sure the changes are right.

"There has been a lot of good work over the last five years and it's important we don't wreck it.

"There will be cuts all over, it's just important the club is given the best chance to come straight back up."