Football Talk: McClean's Celtic plea, Rangers want Wilson

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Hopes: McClean wants Celtic move. SNS Group

The season has only just finished, the transfer window has begun and we've already got an old-fashioned "come and get me" plea.

Celtic fan James McClean played in Scott Brown's testimonial on Sunday and opened up about his desire to play for the club and with the winger set to leave West Brom this summer everyone's putting two and two together.

Also linked with a move to Glasgow is Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson. He's being tipped as one of Steven Gerrard's first signings at Rangers and there's talk of a £250,000 loan fee to take him to Ibrox.

John McGinn's future is likely to be a talking point all summer and the Hibs midfielder is said to be a target for Leeds United. Also likely to head to England is St Mirren manager Jack Ross, now interesting Sunderland as well as Ipswich.

