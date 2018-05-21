Griffiths to undergo operation in bid to beat injuries

The Celtic striker and Scotland international is to have tidy-up surgery on Tuesday.

Surgery: Griffiths hopes to fix injury problems. SNS Group

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is to have an operation on Tuesday in a bid to beat the injuries that disrupted his season.

The forward has had a mixed season, winning the treble but finding his own contribution curtailed with injury.

He'll now have surgery in the hopes of ending any issues and allowing him to return fully fit for the new season.

Griffiths is missing out on Scotland's trip to face Peru and Mexico.

The date of the operation emerged as Griffiths appeared in court facing a speeding charge.

Last week Brendan Rodgers said: "It's been unfortunate for him this year with injury, illness and bits and pieces.

"It's probably been frustrating, but hopefully that will get tidied up and he'll be back, fit and raring to go for pre-season."

Celtic return to pre-season training on June 18 ahead of the qualification process for the Champions League.

