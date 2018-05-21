Brown: Champions League return is Celtic's priority

The club captain said reaching the elite stages will be more difficult than ever.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787571461001-champions-league-is-the-next-priority.jpg" />

Celtic captain Scott Brown has said the squad's focus will be on a return to the Champions League before they even think of defending their domestic trophy haul.

Brown played his testimonial match against Republic of Ireland at Celtic Park on Sunday, just one day after completing the 'double treble' with a Scottish Cup triumph at Hampden.

That prompted questions about how long the side's dominance of domestic competitions could continue.

The midfielder said that after a short break, continental competition would be the priority, with changes to the competition meaning four qualifying rounds before facing Europe's elite.

"We'll just take it one step at a time and we've got Champions League first," he said.

"We've got qualifiers as soon as we get back and we need to make sure we try and get in that.

"That's where this team and this bunch of lads deserve to be.

"It's going to be hard with the extra qualifying stage and I think it's eight games to get into the group stages now. It's going to be difficult but it's always difficult.

"We managed to do it these last two years and we need to make sure we do it this year as well."

The 32-year-old took time to reflect on a successful season that saw Celtic make history with a second consecutive treble of league and cups.

"It's definitely a perfect season," Brown said.

"There was always going to be ups and downs in it but we have turned up in big matches.

"We dominated yesterday and we managed to bring the three trophies back to Celtic Park where they should be.

"It will be hard work next season but we have to get a wee bit better than we have been this season and we know we can push on yet again."

