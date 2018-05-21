Motherwell set to release trio when contracts expire

Russell Griffiths, Deimantas Petravičius and Ellis Plummer will all leave Fir Park.

Motherwell have announced the departure of three players, with a further three returning to their parent clubs after loans ended.

Russell Griffiths, Deimantas Petravičius and Ellis Plummer will all leave Stephen Robinson's squad when their contracts expire on May 31.

Tom Aldred will return to Bury, Nadir Ciftci to Celtic and Stephen Hendrie will go back to Southend United after their loan deals finished.

Motherwell boss Robinson thanked the players for their efforts and the contribution they made to the cup finalists' season.

"I would like to put on record my thanks to each of the lads leaving the club this week," he told the club's official website.

"Although Russell, Deimantas and Ellis weren't regular starters in our first team for whatever reason, they contributed significantly by being great professionals and pushing those who were playing.

"I'd also like to record my appreciation to Tom, Nadir and Stephen, who joined us during the January window and helped us finish the season so strongly.

"We have been working on recruiting new players over the last few weeks. This summer will be different to last, where we made wholesale changes to the squad.

"We are more concentrated on fine tuning and tweaking certain areas, adding things we think we're missing and that's our mission."

