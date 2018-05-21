Armstrong and Souttar withdraw from Scotland squad

The number of withdrawals from the squad for Mexico and Peru has risen to six.

Out: Armstrong won't be in Peru. SNS Group

Stuart Armstrong and John Souttar have become the latest players to withdraw from the Scotland squad to face Mexico and Peru.

Celtic midfielder Armstrong has pulled out with a hamstring injury after playing the last 18 minutes of the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Hearts defender Souttar misses out with a hip injury that saw him miss the last Premiership match of the season against Kilmarnock.

Scotland boss Alex McLeish had allowed several players to miss the end of season trip and had included some new faces in his squad, including Souttar.

Since the squad was named Allan McGregor, Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser and Barry Douglas have all withdrawn.

Scott Bain, Stephen O'Donnell and Chris Cadden were all drafted in after the initial withdrawals and it's unlikely that any new faces will be added before the group leaves for Peru.

