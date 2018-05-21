Amateur player's 'Ronaldo type' wonder-goal wins cup final

Watch Paolo Buzzi's overhead strike to win the South Challenge Cup for Civil Service Strollers.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5787636575001-watch-the-civil-service-strollers-wondergoal.jpg" />

An amateur footballer who scored a spectacular overhead kick winning goal with only minutes to go in a cup final described the moment as a "dream come true".

Civil Service Strollers striker Paolo Buzzi produced the Cristiano Ronaldo-esque wonder-strike during extra time of a dramatic South Challenge Cup final that was sitting at 1-1.

The 20-year-old Italian, who grew up watching and admiring the Real Madrid icon as well as other superstars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho, called the winning goal "unforgettable".

He said: "It is a dream come true to score an important goal like this in a cup final.

"I have scored similar goals like this before but never in a final.

"For me I think this one will be unforgettable.

Milan-born Buzzi moved to Scotland in 2017 after stints at Italian clubs Monza and Cavenago.

The former Hamilton U20 player, who dreams of playing in the Scottish Premiership one day, practices his overhead kicks on a daily basis.

He said: "It is something I practice a lot and I have always appreciated players who have this ability.

"I always loved watching Ronaldinho, Zlatan, Cristiano and players like this.

"It is my dream to be a professional player and play for a Premiership team one day.

"Celtic would of course be first choice, but at this moment any club would be a great chance for me."

Edinburgh Civil Service Strollers were crowned champions after the 2-1 victory over BSC Glasgow on Saturday.

The Strollers had taken the lead through a Steven Froude header that was quickly equalised by BSC's Josh McArthur.

The game then went to extra-time and was heading for the dreaded lottery of a penalty shoot-out when Buzzi popped up with the goal worthy of winning any game on any stage.

After the game he said: "I am super happy for my team mates and all the staff here and so grateful to everybody."

