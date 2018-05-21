Gardyne and Draper sign new deals with Ross County

The duo will play a part in the side's promotion campaign next season.

Deal: Gardyne is staying with the Staggies. SNS Group

Michael Gardyne and Ross Draper have both signed new deals with Ross County following their relegation to the Championship.

Gardyne was reaching the end of his current deal with the club and there had been speculation that he would leave, with Dundee among side credited with an interest. However, he has pledged his future to County and will spearhead their promotion campaign next season.

Former Inverness midfielder Draper has also renegotiated his deal to play for the Staggies next year.

The news days comes after striker Billy McKay signed a new deal.

Co-manager Steven Ferguson said: ''We are delighted to again secure the services of both Michael and Ross.

"They are two experienced, influential players who know all about the challenges we will face in the Championship next season and the will both have a huge part to play both on and off the pitch."