Football Talk: Edouard deadline, Rangers' double swoop

Celtic are keen to make Odsonne Edouard's move from PSG permanent. SNS

The clock is ticking on Celtic's move for Odsonne Edouard.

The Hoops are keen to sign the on-loan forward on a permanent deal from PSG and are currently at the front of the queue.

According to reports, though, Paris chiefs have set Celtic a May 31 deadline to stump up a club-record £10m fee for the French striker.

Should the transfer not be agreed within nine days, other interested parties are apparently to be given the green light to enter the bidding.

Across Glasgow, Rangers are conducting early transfer business of their own before Steven Gerrard officially starts work at Ibrox next week.

According to reports, the Light Blues have almost got a £2.7m deal with Fenerbahce for Martin Skrtel over the line that will see the Slovakian defender sign a three-year contract.

Harry Wilson is also poised to join up with Gerrard north of the border, with a loan deal for the Anfield winger said to be close.

Elsewhere, Dundee are said to be interested in Leyton Orient attacker Macauley Bonne, while Frank Lampard has reportedly joined Jack Ross at the top of Ispwich's shortlist for a new manager.

