Morgan out to follow in McGregor and Forrest's footsteps

Lewis Morgan said he is 'champing at the bit' to begin his Celtic career.

Lewis Morgan poses with his Championship Player of the Year gong. SNS

Lewis Morgan has said he's looking to follow the path paved by Callum McGregor and James Forrest from youth prospect to Celtic first-team regular.

The 21-year-old completed a move to Parkhead in January before returning to former club St Mirren on loan to lead the Buddies' Championship title tilt.

Morgan's displays have seen the winger hoover up individual awards - he has scooped both the Championship Player's Player and Player of the Year gongs - and receive a first call-up to the Scotland senior set-up.

The winger will face heavy competition for a starting berth when he joins up with Brendan Rodgers' double treble winners.

Morgan, however, believes the development routes taken by Hoops academy products McGregor and Forrest into the Celtic first-term offer him a template to follow as he makes the step-up.

After collecting his latest prize, he said: "Since I signed a deal in January I've been champing at the bit to get going.

"We have a few weeks off then we'll be ready to go for pre-season. I'm really looking forward to it.

"I've got to look up to guys likes Callum McGregor and James Forrest who've broken through here and become part of the first team.

"The manager has got an ethos of bringing through young players and making sure they're mainstays of his team.

"You can see how successful they have been and how many homegrown lads were part of that - that was definitely a selling point for me.

"Hopefully I can be the next one."

He added: "That is definitely achievable. I wouldn't have signed otherwise.

"The manager's brought me here for a reason, so it's up to myself to get into the team.

"The boys have been doing so well and I need to respect the fact I might need to bide my time.

"But when my chance comes I need to take it."

