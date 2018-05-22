  • STV
  • MySTV

Maxwell: I'm uniquely equipped to lead Scottish FA

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The governing body's new chief executive aims to inspire the country with success.

The Scottish FA's new chief executive Ian Maxwell said he's ready to take on the challenge of "inspiring a nation" and believes he has a unique background that can help him succeed at Hampden.

Maxwell succeeds Stewart Regan at the governing body but has previously been a board member at Hampden. The former player, and recent Partick Thistle chief executive, said he's picked up skills in a varied career that can help him deal with the job.

"I think I bring a unique understanding of football in Scotland," he said. "I've played the game, I've run a club for a number of years, I've sat in a boardroom at the SFA and SPFL.

"Even outwith that my son has played for the local boys club and I've been involved in coaching that, and I still play over-35s football on a Sunday.

"So I've got a real breadth of understanding of Scottish football as a whole and I think it's fairly unique.

"When you're involved at a club you're very much focused on the club. Leading this organisation, it's a complex organisation and there are a lot of different parts to it.

"I think my club understanding equips me well to see it from their perspective but I think the experience I've got from playing and coaching outwith that means that I can look at the other aspects of the business and the association, look at that with a bit of freshness and see how we can drive things forward."

Maxwell comes into a business that faces a number of challenges.

The men's national team hasn't qualified for a major finals since 1998, a decision is to be made between Hampden and Murrayfield as the national stadium and sponsorship deals have to be found, among other issues including uniting the Scottish FA board.

'The Scottish FA's vision is to inspire a nation. That's hugely important and that's exactly what we're here for. '
Ian Maxwell

The new chief executive said his priority is to get to know the organisation and staff before tackling specifics.

"I think the first thing in terms of challenges is for me to understand the business," he said.

"I've an idea of what happens because I had a taste through my time at Thistle and time on the SFA board but I think really understanding the business is the first big challenge, getting to know the staff and how things work.

"Any organisation would always look at freshness and changing things and tweaks. It's really about improving things and driving the association forward. "

Overall, he believes his role is to support growing the game and ensuring it continues to play a prominent role in Scottish life and in the national conversation.

"The Scottish FA's vision is to inspire a nation," he said. "That's hugely important and that's exactly what we're here for.

"Inspiring a nation to engage with football whether playing it, watching it, talking about it at school at work or in the pub. Scottish football is consumed at a huge level in this country.

"There is a massive focus on football and it is a real privilege, honour and opportunity to go and harness that energy and drive that the public have to try and move things on."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.