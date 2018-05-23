Football Talk: Skrtel's cryptic post, Rangers eye starlet

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Rangers target Martin Skrtel takes on England's Danny Rose on Slovakia duty. PA

Not only is Instagram the go-to place to post holiday photos and selfies, it seems to be the chosen platform for footballers to contest World Cup omissions and possible moves to Rangers.

Hot on the heels of Jack Wilshere stating he should be on England's plane bound for Russia, mooted Rangers target Martin Skrtel took to his story yesterday to present a cryptic post on his future.

The Slovakian put up a picture of the Fenerbahce badge alongside the caption "You know what I mean?!" in a puzzling update that seems to pour cold water on the idea of a move to Ibrox.

While a move for ex-teammate Skrtel could be off the cards, Steven Gerrard remains keen on raiding his former club Liverpool.

The incoming Ibrox boss is said to be plotting a treble swoop on Anfield, with Welsh wonderkid Ben Woodburn, winger Ryan Kent and playmaker Harry Wilson mooted for moves north of the border.

Elsewhere, Hearts have been boosted by the prospect of Jon McLaughlin signing on again at Tynecastle as the out-of-contract goalkeeper refused to rule out a longer-term stay in the capital.

Across Edinburgh, Hibs are reportedly keeping tabs on former St Mirren midfielder Stephen Mallan after Barnsley's relegation to League One.

