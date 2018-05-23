Released players hope to bounce back at PFA showcase game

PFA coach John Rankin said the trials offer despondent footballers a second chance.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5788132610001-pfa-trials-interviews.jpg" />

For some footballers, the end of the football season offers welcome respite and a chance to rest weary legs.

For those told their services are no longer required by their club, however, it's a period of great uncertainty.

With their career at a crossroads, a number of out-of-contract players head to the PFA exit trials for the chance to showcase their skills and find an immediate route back into the game.

Alongside preparing for the showcase match - which takes place this Saturday - the footballers take on classes to enhance their CV for an alternative career.

Ex-Hearts midfielder and PFA coach John Rankin said: "It's a great opportunity for the kids who've just been told they've been released.

"They come here with a new mindset, a positive one where they are looking to achieve something and secure a football career.

"Not only that, they've the opportunity to go and learn something else which can help them prepare for the next step and life after football."

Rico Quitongo and Kyle Johnson, released by Hearts and Ross County respectively, are amongst those looking to bounce back.

Quitongo, 18, said: "I wasn't planning on coming here, it was my family who egged me on.

"They pushed me and now I'm here and loving it.

"People look at it as embarrassing that you've been released but if you believe in you're own ability you can go and get another team."

Johnson, 20, added: "Sometimes you just have to accept you're not quite ready for full-time football. Loads of players have dropped down and then worked their way back up, though.

"Players like (Jamie) Vardy have played non-league football and ended up playing in the Champions League, so you just need to keep an open mindset."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.