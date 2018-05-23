  • STV
Lennon: Hibs offered 'chink of light' over McGeouch deal

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Hibs boss also said talks are ongoing with loan players over permanent moves.

Dylan McGeouch's Hibs contract expires this summer.
SNS

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has said the club have been offered a "small chink of light" that Dylan McGeough may sign a new deal at Easter Road.

With his contract due to expire this summer, McGeouch looked to have bid his Hibs farewell after the 5-5 draw with Rangers on the final day of the Premiership season.

Back then, Lennon had all but accepted he'd have to deal with the departure of his talismanic midfielder.

But, speaking at an SPFL Trust's Mental Health Awareness event on Wednesday, he revealed his hopes of retaining McGeouch have been revitalised.

He said: "It's an interesting one with Dylan because it's not done yet.

"We are still in there fighting for that.

Asked how hopeful he was of retaining the Scotland international, he added: "We've a small chink of light.

"The way he was after his last game we felt that may be it but there's still some movement there.

"The club have made him what we feel is a very good offer."

McGeouch looked set to lead an exodus from Easter Road at the end of the season, with John McGinn also linked with a move away and loan trio Florian Kamberi, Jamie Maclaren and Scott Allan expected to return to their parent clubs.

Lennon himself had hinted that he may depart the capital following Hibs' derby defeat to Hearts should he not receive appropriate backing.

In terms of Flo, we're in active talks on a daily basis with his representatives.
Neil Lennon on signing Florian Kamberi

However, the former Celtic boss said "very positive" talks with the club's board and scouting department last week had helped him identify ways to re-energise the Hibs squad ahead of next season.

Lennon, who dismissed talk of signing Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday, continued: "We are in negotiations with a number of the players who are on loan.

"They are ongoing and we're hoping to get a positive outcome from one or two of those.

"And we've identified some players who can add to the squad and bring a freshness, so it was a very productive meeting."

Asked if the financial windfall gained from qualifying for Europe could help retain Kamberi and Maclaren, he said: "I don't know from a financial point of view, but certainly in terms of attraction it's brilliant for the club.

"Talks are ongoing, we've made a pitch certainly for Kamberi, I can't tell you too much about the Maclaren situation, but in terms of Flo we're in active talks on a daily basis with his representatives."

Lennon is due to face an SFA misconduct charge on June 21 for his on-pitch celebration following Maclaren's last-gasp equaliser against Rangers.

The 46-year-old said acknowledged that a moment of "over-exuberance" had seen him taken to task again.

"It's just the laws of the game, we'll go along on June 21 and see what the outcome brings.

"There was no malice or harm in it, it was the last kick of the game that finished of an amazing game and an amazing season for us so it was a little bit of over-exuberance and a little bit of fun."

