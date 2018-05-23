St Mirren refute talk of Jack Ross becoming Sunderland boss

The Buddies chairman insists no approach has been made by the Black Cats for Ross.

Jack Ross was named Scottish football's Manager of the Year. SNS

St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott has refuted speculation that Jack Ross is to become the next manager of Sunderland.

Reports on Wednesday morning stated that Scottish football Manager of the Year Ross had agreed terms to take on the challenge of rebuilding the Black Cats following their relegation to League One.

But Scott has rubbished the rumours, insisting "major skulduggery" would have to be at play for the move to happen as no contact has been made between the two clubs.

He said: "There has been no contact from Sunderland with us and Jack is on holiday.

"So unless there is some major skulduggery going on then it's nonsense."

He added: "To hold talks with Jack, we would have to grant permission, as has been the case with Ipswich and Barnsley recently. But we've had no contact from Sunderland at all."

After guiding St Mirren to the top flight, Ross was given permission by the Buddies to speak to Ipswich about the prospect of replacing Mick McCarthy.

Sunderland have now also emerged as contenders for the sought-after coaches' signature after the club was taken over by new chairman Stewart Donald.

Donald told Talksport on Wednesday the Black Cats will announce a new manager shortly: "On the manager front, we have agreed literally this morning, so we are just drawing up contracts with the man we want.

"I am expecting there to be news on that very soon.

"We've agreed terms and literally the contracts are with the lawyers.

"The man in question is absolutely thrilled, which is what we want, and I'm absolutely delighted that he's coming, so that's exciting for us.

"I'm hoping that by the end of the day, we can reveal that."

