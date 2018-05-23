Archibald to remain Partick Thistle boss after relegation

The Jags board have announced Alan Archibald will stay on as manager at Firhill.

Partick Thistle have announced Alan Archibald will remain as manager of the Jags despite their relegation to the Championship.

Archibald accepted responsibility after Thistle dropped down to the second tier following defeat to Livingston in the play-off final on Sunday.

But after discussions at Firhill, the Jags board have confirmed Archibald will remain in charge as Thistle look to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

A club statement read: "While we take hard lessons from this season on a number of fronts, our focus is now on getting back to the Premiership by this time next year.

"Learning from other clubs before us, it is clear that slashing budgets is a false economy.

"On the playing side the team needs to be rebuilt, effectively from scratch, and there is money in the budget to do that.

"In considering the best person to help us achieve our objectives, it is our considered opinion that Alan Archibald is still the best man to be the Thistle manager."