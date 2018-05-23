League Cup seedings confirmed ahead of group stage draw 

Hearts and Kilmarnock are amongst the top seeded teams for Friday's draw.

The seedings for the League Cup group stage have been announced.

Hearts are joined by St Johnstone, Dundee and Ross County as the north's first seeds.

Kilmarnock lead the way in the southern section, alongside Motherwell, Hamilton and Partick Thistle.

The draw on Friday will see the 38 clubs not participating in Europe, Highland League side Cove Rangers and Lowland League winners Spartans split across eight groups.

Each group is to have one first seed, one second seed and three unseeded sides.

North Section

First seeds

Hearts, St Johnstone, Dundee, Ross County.

Second seeds

Dundee United, Dunfermline, Inverness, Falkirk.

Unseeded teams

Brechin City, Raith Rovers, Alloa Athletic, Arbroath, East Fife, Forfar Athletic, Montrose, Peterhead, Stirling Albion, Elgin City, Cowdenbeath, Cove Rangers.

South Section

First seeds

Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Hamilton Academical, Partick Thistle.

Second seeds

St Mirren, Livingston, Queen of the South, Morton

Unseeded teams

Dumbarton, Ayr United, Stranraer, Airdrieonians, Queen's Park, Albion Rovers, Stenhousemuir, Clyde, Annan Athletic, Berwick Rangers, Edinburgh City, Spartans.