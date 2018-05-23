St Mirren allow manager Jack Ross to hold Sunderland talks

Club earlier refuted claims that Ross had agreed terms with the English League One side.

Jack Ross was named Manager of the Year. SNS

St Mirren have given manager Jack Ross permission to hold talks with Sunderland.

The recently relegated English League One side want the Manager of the Year to replace Chris Coleman.

Earlier on Wednesday, St Mirren refuted claims the Championship-winning boss had agreed terms with the Wearside club, insisting no approach had been made.

But later they issued a statement confirming that permission had been granted.

It read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm we received a formal approach from Sunderland AFC this afternoon for permission to speak to our manager Jack Ross.

"After agreeing to our terms we have reluctantly given them permission to speak to Jack about their vacant managers position."

Sunderland's new chairman Stewart Donald told Talksport on Wednesday morning: "On the manager front, we have agreed literally this morning, so we are just drawing up contracts with the man we want.

"I am expecting there to be news on that very soon.

"We've agreed terms and literally the contracts are with the lawyers.

"The man in question is absolutely thrilled, which is what we want, and I'm absolutely delighted that he's coming, so that's exciting for us.

"I'm hoping that by the end of the day, we can reveal that."