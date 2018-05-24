Football Talk: Skrtel deal dead, Hampden watergate

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

No deal: Skrtel's agent says he won't be moving. sns group

It's been one of the most talked-about potential deals of the summer but it looks like Rangers' pursuit of Martin Skrtel has hit a brick wall.

The Slovakian defender was identified as a key target for incoming manager Steven Gerrard and a move was underway for the new boss to be reunited with a former teammate. Now, Skrtel's agent has told a national newspaper that the deal is dead with the player's wages outwith Rangers' reach.

Meanwhile, Celtic captain Scott Brown has accused the Scottish FA of skullduggery, claiming they never watered the pitch at half-time in the Scottish Cup final in an attempt to put his side at a disadvantage. Brown has called for stricter rules to ensure top quality playing surfaces and also to rid the top flight of synthetic surfaces.

Aberdeen are working to improve their squad for next season and have received some encouragement from Peterborough over two signing targets. Jack Baldwin and Chris Forrester are in demand but Barry Fry has said that they would be allowed to leave at a "reasonable" price.

Dundee have set a target date for their new stadium and it's not far away. John Nelms wants the work done by 2020.

And Neil Lennon has revealed that he'd completely forgotten that he has a four-match touchline ban to serve when Hibs begin their Europa League campaign.

