Hearts sign left-back Ben Garuccio on three-year deal

The Australian joins after his contract with Adelaide United expired.

Signing: Hearts have another new arrival. SNS Group

Hearts have completed the pre-contract signing of defender Ben Garuccio.

The left-back has agreed a three-year deal at Tynecastle and joins from Adelaide United.

Garuccio is the sixth player Craig Levein already has signed up for next summer, following the recruitment of Steven Maclean, Jake Mulraney, Bobby Burns and Uche Ikpeazu.

The 22-year old began his career with Melbourne City before moving to Adelaide United in 2016. He has been capped by Australia at U20 and U23 level.

Garuccio told Hearts' official website: "I've got quite a few friends that have played in Scotland so I was able to get a lot of advice.

"A few of them have played at Hearts and under Craig Levein, so that was a huge help.

"I spoke to guys like Patrick Kisnorbo and Dylan McGowan, so yeah, it was really good to get the views of Aussie boys who have played for Hearts in the past.

"They only had good things to say about the club.

"It's an amazing opportunity for me to join such a big club and I can't wait to get over to Edinburgh and get started.

"I've been impressed with everything I've seen so far.

"Craig showed me around and just right from the word go I had a really good feeling about the club."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.