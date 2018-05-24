Scottish managers: How have they fared down South? 

We take a look at a selection of Scottish managers snapped up by English clubs.

Jack Ross won the Championship title with St Mirren. sns group

Scottish managers heading south is nothing new.

In 2011, the English Premiership featured seven Scottish bosses, and since then many more have left their homeland for a crack at England's lower leagues.

Often, the lure of higher wages, increased competition, and the dream of the Premier League draws Scots bosses across the border.

This week, Championship manager of the year Jack Ross held talks with Sunderland and looks destined for the Stadium of Light.

Earlier this year, he turned down a move to Barnsley, and after guiding St Mirren to the Championship title Ipswich also opened discussions with him before Sunderland stepped in - he's a man in demand in England.

Should he make the move to Wearside, the 41-year-old would be following in the footsteps of many other Scots managers who've chosen to go to England leaving a Scottish club behind.

There have been mixed fortunes for those making the move - we look at the highs and lows of the cross-border managers.

Alex Neil

Alex Neil guided Norwich to the Premier League. SNS Group

Alex Neil delivered instant success for Norwich after he joined them from Hamilton.

The New Douglas Park side offered Neil his first steps into management at the age of 31 when he was appointed manager of Hamilton in May 2013.

One year later and in his first full season, Neil led the Lanarkshire club back into the top flight, gaining promotion through the play-offs.

When Norwich came calling, Hamilton were enjoying a fine start to their Scottish Premiership campaign, sitting third in the table.

Neil elected to go and in January 2015, he was confirmed as Norwich manager.

He led the Canaries to a third-place finish and continued his play-off success by securing promotion to the 2015-16 Premier League after defeating Middlesbrough in the final.

However, Neil's success was short-lived.

Norwich were relegated after a single season in the Premier League and in March 2017, his contract was terminated with the Canaries lying 8th in the Championship table.

However, Neil wasn't out of work for long and in July 2017 he was appointed manager of Preston where he remains as boss having led the club to seventh place this season.

Derek McInnes

McInnes has led Aberdeen to four consecutive second-place finishes. sns group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes spent a brief period south of the border with Bristol City after a successful spell in charge of St Johnstone.

McInnes was appointed manager at McDiarmid Park in November 2007, after the previous management team of Owen Coyle and Sandy Stewart had departed for Burnley.

In May 2009, McInnes ended the Saints' seven-year stint in the First Division and secured promotion to the Scottish Premier League.

In their first season back in the top flight, McInnes led the Perth club to an 8th placed finish before Bristol City made an approach for the former Rangers player.

With the Robins adrift at the bottom of the Football League Championship, they appointed McInnes in October 2011.

He guided City to an eight-game unbeaten run that secured their league status but during the next season, Bristol City suffered a club record seven consecutive defeats.

McInnes was sacked in January 2013, after a 4-0 home defeat to Leicester City left the club eight points adrift of safety.

Two months later, he returned North and was appointed manager of Aberdeen where he has enjoyed huge success.

He has guided the Pittodrie club to four consecutive second place finishes, qualified for Europe for five successive years, and won the League Cup.

Robbie Neilson

Neilson won promotion for Hearts in 2015. SNS Group

Robbie Neilson led Hearts to a third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership in 2016 before he departed for MK Dons.

Neilson began his coaching career in charge of the development squad at Hearts before Anne Budge promoted him to head coach in May 2014.

The ex-Hearts player was an instant success as he led his side to the 2014-15 Championship title, finishing the season 21 points ahead of nearest challengers Hibs and 24 points ahead of third-placed Rangers.

The following season, Neilson continued their progress as Hearts finished third in the Scottish Premiership and qualified for the Europa League.

In doing so, he attracted the interest of MK Dons, and in December 2016 he was confirmed as manager.

Neilson endured a difficult time in League One, and after a run of one win in 11 league games left the club in the relegation zone, Neilson left Milton Keynes Dons by mutual consent in January 2018.

The 37-year-old is currently out of work but has been linked with a host of jobs.

Steven Pressley

Steven Pressley served as Falkirk boss for three years. © SNS Group

Steven Pressley's managerial career started at Falkirk before he joined Coventry City.

Pressley had some experience before taking the reigns at Falkirk, he took charge of Hearts for two games in a caretaker capacity in 2005 and also served as an assistant for Scotland to then manager George Burley in 2008.

Following the country's unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign on he left that role in September 2009.

After the resignation of manager Eddie May on 11 February 2010, Pressley was appointed Falkirk manager on a contract until the end of the 2009-10 season.

Falkirk were relegated to the First Division at the end of that season and despite failing to gain promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt, Falkirk extended his contract for another year.

In March 2013, his former club Coventry offered him the chance to return and he was announced as the new manager of the League One side.

Pressley's spell in charge of the Sky Blue was turbulent.

During his first month as boss, the club went into administration and were deducted ten points and they finished the 2013/14 season in 15th place.

In his second season, Coventry started off the campaign with a ten point deficit and had to play all of their home games in Northampton, but the club placed 18th and avoided relegation.

Despite a positive start, Pressley was sacked by Coventry City in February 2015 after his 100th league game in charge, with the club having dropped into the relegation zone.

Pressley went on to have a nine month spell in charge of Fleetwood Town in 2015/16 before recently being appointed manager of Cypriot First Division club Pafos in February 2018.

Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle took Burnley into the Premiership in 2009. SNS Group

Owen Coyle began his managerial career at St Johnstone, and after four stints in England and a spell in America, he recently returned North to take charge of Ross County before being dismissed.

Coyle was appointed St Johnstone manager in April 2005 and remained there until November 2007.

He left the Perth club for Burnley one week before their Challenge Cup final which they went on to win 3-2.

Under Coyle, The Clarets won promotion to the Premier League by beating Sheffield United 1-0 in the Championship Play-off Final in May 2009, ensuring Burnley would play in the top tier of English football for the first time in 33 years.

Their happy return to England's top flight did not last long though as Coyle left in January 2010 for Bolton Wanderers.

Burnley went on to be relegated that season whilst Coyle kept Bolton in the league finishing 14th - where they would finish again the next year in his first full season at the club.

In May 2012, Bolton would join Burnley in the Championship after being relegated and Coyle's tenure only lasted a further five months and he was sacked in October.

Since then, Coyle had a six month spell in charge of Wigan in 2013 and an 18-month stint in America with Houston Dynamo before going on to manage Blackburn Rovers.

He parted company with Rovers in February 2017 after 37 games in charge.

The former Celtic player's last role ended in his homeland when he resigned from his position at Ross County in March with the club sitting bottom of the league.

