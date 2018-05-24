Tom Boyd: Tierney can get everything he desires at Celtic

The ex-Celtic captain said Tierney doesn't have to leave as he's already living the dream.

Tom Boyd won the treble with Celtic in 2001. sns group

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd said Kieran Tierney doesn't have to leave Celtic as he can get everything he wants at the club.

The young Celtic defender has reportedly attracted interest from English Premiership clubs but Boyd believes Tierney will be in no rush to leave as he's living the dream at Parkhead.

Boyd was speaking at a Glasgow Schools tournament where the winner was awarded the Lisbon Lions trophy.

Boyd, a former Celtic full-back and captain, said: "He doesn't have to go any further, he's living his dream.

"If I'd been around and been as good as Kieran at that age at this time I would have wanted to stay.

"I wouldn't have wanted to go anywhere.

"You're remembered and revered at this football club for the success you get not for the money you earn.

"Look at the Lisbon Lions and we remember and revere them very dearly and close to our heart.

"We now look to what Kieran has achieved and it's absolutely phenomenal.

"He can get everything at Celtic he ever desires.

"He can get European football, he'll not get that at certain clubs."

Last week, Brendan Rodgers' side completed a historic double treble, something no other manager in Scotland has achieved, and Boyd said that comparisons between the current side and the Lisbon Lions can be drawn.

He said : "Unfortunately the lions never managed to do it.

"They did manage to achieve something that bit more special with the European Cup.

"But you play what you're up against and Celtic at this moment in time are the best team in Scotland as were the Lions back then.

"That's the comparison.

"In terms of the aspect of European football, that's slightly different, domestically, they are certainly up there with success.

"It would have been a wonderful time to watch the Lions and see them win 9 in a row

"Right now, it's a wonderful time to be a Celtic supporter getting 7 in a row, getting a double treble and unbeaten season last year."

Boyd, who was part of the Celtic side who won a treble under Martin O'Neill, believes it is possible that Rodgers' men could go on to win a third successive treble next season and says there is room to improve in Europe.

He added: "Given the way they've been playing it's certainly not outwith their remit to win the triple treble.

"We know the difficulty we are up against in European football.

"We can't afford the guys like Neymar.

"We had a very special team way back in the 60s, we had world class players at that time.

"Fantastic football players in Jimmy, Bobby and all the rest.

"I wouldn't say we have that now but that's what Brendan is working in within the remit of what we have.

"The restraints of the cash that we have compared with what the rest have got to buy these world class players make it difficult but Brendan will do his best, he's done a great job."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.