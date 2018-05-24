  • STV
  • MySTV

Tom Boyd: Tierney can get everything he desires at Celtic

Euan Strathearn

The ex-Celtic captain said Tierney doesn't have to leave as he's already living the dream.

Tom Boyd won the treble with Celtic in 2001.
Tom Boyd won the treble with Celtic in 2001. sns group

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd said Kieran Tierney doesn't have to leave Celtic as he can get everything he wants at the club.

The young Celtic defender has reportedly attracted interest from English Premiership clubs but Boyd believes Tierney will be in no rush to leave as he's living the dream at Parkhead.

Boyd was speaking at a Glasgow Schools tournament where the winner was awarded the Lisbon Lions trophy.

Boyd, a former Celtic full-back and captain, said: "He doesn't have to go any further, he's living his dream.

"If I'd been around and been as good as Kieran at that age at this time I would have wanted to stay.

"I wouldn't have wanted to go anywhere.

"You're remembered and revered at this football club for the success you get not for the money you earn.

"Look at the Lisbon Lions and we remember and revere them very dearly and close to our heart.

"We now look to what Kieran has achieved and it's absolutely phenomenal.

"He can get everything at Celtic he ever desires.

"He can get European football, he'll not get that at certain clubs."

Last week, Brendan Rodgers' side completed a historic double treble, something no other manager in Scotland has achieved, and Boyd said that comparisons between the current side and the Lisbon Lions can be drawn.

He said : "Unfortunately the lions never managed to do it.

"They did manage to achieve something that bit more special with the European Cup.

"But you play what you're up against and Celtic at this moment in time are the best team in Scotland as were the Lions back then.

"That's the comparison.

"In terms of the aspect of European football, that's slightly different, domestically, they are certainly up there with success.

"It would have been a wonderful time to watch the Lions and see them win 9 in a row

"Right now, it's a wonderful time to be a Celtic supporter getting 7 in a row, getting a double treble and unbeaten season last year."

Boyd, who was part of the Celtic side who won a treble under Martin O'Neill, believes it is possible that Rodgers' men could go on to win a third successive treble next season and says there is room to improve in Europe.

He added: "Given the way they've been playing it's certainly not outwith their remit to win the triple treble.

"We know the difficulty we are up against in European football.

"We can't afford the guys like Neymar.

"We had a very special team way back in the 60s, we had world class players at that time.

"Fantastic football players in Jimmy, Bobby and all the rest.

"I wouldn't say we have that now but that's what Brendan is working in within the remit of what we have.

"The restraints of the cash that we have compared with what the rest have got to buy these world class players make it difficult but Brendan will do his best, he's done a great job."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.