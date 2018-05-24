SFA launch probe into 'great unwashed' Rangers comments

Rangers chairman Dave King called for SFA board member Gary Hughes to be suspended.

Investigation: Hughes' comments will be investigated. SNS Group

The Scottish FA is to launch an immediate investigation into comments made about Rangers supporters by board member Gary Hughes twelve years ago.

In an interview given in 2006, Hughes referred to supporters of the Ibrox club as "the great unwashed". Hughes, a self-confessed Celtic fan, was appointed as a non-executive director on the SFA board in 2015.

Publication of the comments in a newspaper on Tuesday prompted Rangers chairman Dave King to call for Hughes' suspension and a thorough investigation into his comments.

King has also called for the governing body to investigate whether or not any of Hughes' fellow board members or any Scottish FA employees were previously aware of the interview.

"I can confirm receipt of information, that would appears to be credible, and which merits immediate and thorough independent investigation," the Rangers chairman said.

"Mr Hughes should be suspended pending this investigation.

"I also believe steps must be taken to ascertain whether any other SFA individuals were aware of what Mr Hughes said about Rangers supporters before he was appointed a non-executive director of the governing body in 2015.

"It is important to discover if there has been a breach of the SFA duties and responsibilities to all clubs."

The Scottish FA board convened on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the issue and complaint from a member club.

STV understands the governing body has launched a probe into the comments and whether they are actionable.

And in response to King's demands to find anyone else on the board was aware of these comments prior to his appointment, and indeed today's revelations, we believe the investigation will look into all of this.

Gary Hughes is currently on holiday and a statement is expected from the Scottish FA.

"I can confirm receipt of information, that would appears to be credible, and which merits immediate and thorough independent investigation," the Rangers chairman said.

"Mr Hughes should be suspended pending this investigation.

"I also believe steps must be taken to ascertain whether any other SFA individuals were aware of what Mr Hughes said about Rangers supporters before he was appointed a non-executive director of the governing body in 2015.

"It is important to discover if there has been a breach of the SFA duties and responsibilities to all clubs."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.