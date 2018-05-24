Celtic's ticket allocation for Ibrox to be slashed

Rangers announced a drop in tickets for visiting fans to make way for more season tickets.

Ibrox: Visiting fans will be consigned to the corner of the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine Stands. © SNS Group

Ticket allocation for visiting Celtic fans to Old Firm clashes at Ibrox will be cut from about 8000 to around 900 next season.

Announcing the decision, Rangers said it was necessary to meet "unprecedented" demand for season tickets among its own fans.

Visiting supporters from Celtic and all other clubs will now be situated in the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine stands.

The club said the deadline to renew season tickets passed last week and brought with it more than 40,000 renewals.

The level of demand has been "truly inspiring and can only help boost the confidence levels of Steven Gerrard and his new management team", Rangers added.

It has now opened up applications for season tickets to supporters who did not hold them this past season.

A Rangers spokesman said: "This has long been part of our club's tradition as it allows new and younger supporters, who did not previously own a season ticket, to secure one for the first time.

"We have already received an enormous number of requests in advance of the close of the renewal date and we have had to consider carefully how best to accommodate these supporters in light of the record renewals."

"Our supporters will always come first and as many of them as practically possible must be accommodated.

"That is why the club has decided on an overall increase in the total number of season tickets available to our supporters to what will be a historical record.

"A further announcement on the final new ticket allocation will shortly be made available on the club's website."

The statement said an "unfortunate consequence" of the increased demand is that it "negatively impacts on the number of tickets which will be allocated to visiting teams".

The club added: "This means all visiting fans will now be situated in the corner between the Broomloan and Sandy Jardine stands.

"We believe that this is the best possible outcome after considering the unprecedented levels of support from Rangers fans."

In a statement on Thursday night, a spokesman for Celtic said: "An unprecedented double treble and historic season for the club has led to a phenomenal level of demand from supporters to be part of Celtic.

"We are happy to reciprocate in terms of ticket allocation, something which will give us the opportunity to meet this huge demand to visit Celtic Park."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.