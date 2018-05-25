Football Talk: Edouard worth £10m, Old Firm ticket fallout

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Odsonne Edouard has become a fan favourite at Celtic Park. SNS

The season may be over but the transfer work is just beginning.

Celtic have just wrapped up a historic double treble but reports suggest they aren't resting on their laurels.

Frenchman Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a fine loan spell at the club and they are believed to be in talks to make the deal permanent.

And former Celtic captain Tom Boyd believes a huge price tag wouldn't represent a risk for the club.

Across the city, Old Firm rivals Rangers confirmed they are heading for record season ticket sales and as a result have slashed their away allocation to 800 with Celtic responding in kind.

Elsewhere, Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton is reportedly close to signing for Dundee.

And the Tayside may just pull off another coup as defender Glen Kamara is in talks with the club to extend his stay at Dens Park following interest from Rangers and Celtic.

Back in Glasgow, and a managerial merry go round could kick into full swing. Jack Ross is believed to be close to securing a move to Sunderland and should he make the move, Livingston's David Hopkins is reported to be St Mirren's number one target to replace him.

