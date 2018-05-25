  • STV
Billy Stark confirmed as national youth team coach

Euan Strathearn

The former St Johnstone manager will primarily take charge of Scotland u19s squad.

Billy Stark was recently in charge of East Kilbride.
Billy Stark was recently in charge of East Kilbride. SNS Group

The Scottish FA have appointed Billy Stark as a national youth team coach.

Stark will officially succeed Donald Park on July 1, and will primarily take charge of the Under-19s in addition to his involvement in the Performance department's various coach education programmes.

The 61-year-old previously spent six years with the Scottish FA as Under-21 coach before stepping down in November 2014.

His left his most recent managerial role at Lowland League side East Kilbride earlier this month.

He served as Tommy Burns assistant at Celtic and has also managed Greenock Morton, St Johnstone and Queen's Park in his own right.

After confirming his return to Hampden, he said: "I'm delighted to be back. It was a bit out of the blue but I am really appreciative of the opportunity and grateful to Malky.

"I'm looking forward to taking the Under-19s and involving myself with the other work carried out by the Performance department.

"Donald did a great job and it's my hope to pick up where he left off.

"I feel like I'm a better coach now than I ever was. Experience does that for you and I want to use what I've learned in a productive way.

"I think it's important to say that the club's work hard to develop the players and there is a lot of excellent work being done.

"What I - and we - have to do is make sure we give the boys a good experience when they join up with the international team.

"It always filled me with pride to see younger players I'd worked with go on to achieve full honours with the national team - like Leigh Griffiths, who was in my first Under-19 squad."

SFA performance director Malky MacKay said he was pleased to add someone of Stark's experience to his staff.

He said: "With Donald Park's decision to step down, obviously we were facing up to losing someone who has real experience in the game and is widely respected.

"I'm delighted that we've managed to acquire the services of Billy Stark who, I believe, is one of the best coach educators in the country.

"His vast experience as a manager, an assistant manager and a coach educator will be a real asset to us and I am delighted to welcome him back to the Scottish FA.

"The initial conversation we had was very positive. Billy was excited when I laid out the plan to come in as one of the national youth team coaches as part of our Performance department.

"I know Billy has played a big part in the development of some of the country's best players and I'm looking forward to the next crop getting the benefit of his expertise."

