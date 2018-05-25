Dundee sell midfielder Mark O'Hara to Peterborough

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal at the ABAX Stadium.

Transfer: O'Hara has left Peterborough. SNS Group

Dundee have announced the sale of midfielder Mark O'Hara to Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee.

O'Hara has signed a three-year contract with the Posh, who are managed by Steve Evans.

The 22-year-old was a key player for Neil McCann this season, starting 22 matches as the club finished in ninth place in the Premiership.

O'Hara, who joined Dundee from Kilmarnock in 2016 and made 60 appearances for the Dark Blues and was also capped twice by Scotland Under-21s.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony welcomed the player to the club on Twitter, describing O'Hara to fans as a "superb young Scottish talent who has eye for a goal and getting forward".

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.