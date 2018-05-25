Toulon Tournament previewed as Scotland get set for action

Scotland's young stars are out to better their third-placed finish in France last year.

Robby McCrorie, Greg Taylor, Scott Wright and Daniel Hardie prepare to fly to France. SNS

Scotland's young stars are preparing for action at the Toulon Tournament as they look to improve upon last year's third-placed finish in France.

Scot Gemmill's side made history last year, defeating the Samba stars of Brazil en route to the semi-finals.

They are back for another shot at the prestigious competition, and take on Togo in their group opener this Sunday.

Here we look at the tournament in detail, from past heroes through to the best of the current crop to look out for.

Why does it matter?

James Rodriguez (right) starred at the Toulon Tournament before becoming one of the game's top performers. SNS

The Toulon Tournament has become known as something of a springboard for stars of the future.

A host of players have been named the tournament's best performer before fulfilling their potential further down the line.

David Ginola won the award in 1987 before becoming a Spurs icon, Alan Shearer went on to break goalscoring records for club and country after winning the gong in 1991, and Portuguese maestro Rui Costa built on his 1992 accolade by becoming a key cog in AC Milan's Champions League-winning side.

Thierry Henry achieved legendary status at Arsenal after winning the award in 1997, while Argentinian duo Juan Roman Riquelme and Javier Mascherano also left their mark at the top level.

More recently, James Rodriguez impressed at Toulon in 2011 before starring for Colombia at the last World Cup, while last year's top performer Ruben Loftus-Cheek is now bound for Russia after being selected by England.

The age-specific tournament also takes on added significance this summer as countries begin preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games.

How did we fare last year?

Greg Taylor scores the goal that beats Brazil. SNS

Well. Scot Gemmill's youngsters made history as they beat Brazil on their way to qualifying from the group stage, becoming the first Scottish side to defeat the Samba stars at any level.

Greg Taylor struck the only goal of the game as Scotland bounced back from defeat in their opener against group winners Czech Republic.

A 2-1 win over Indonesia in the final group fixture saw the Scots claim second spot and a place in the semi-finals at Brazil's expense.

Gemmill's side would come unstuck in the last four, though, as they lost 3-0 to eventual winners England.

To their credit, they would once again recover quickly from disappointment to exact revenge on the Czechs to finish third thanks to a 3-0 win.

Which players could star for the Scots?

BILLY GILMOUR

Billy Gilmour has been included in the Under 21 squad despite being 17. SNS

He's yet to play a game at senior level, but Billy Gilmour's name is already a familiar one to Scottish football followers.

Gilmour was a stand-out talent in Rangers' academy but when the time came to put pen to paper on a professional deal, Premier League giants Chelsea swooped in to secure his signature.

Now a part of the Blues' decorated academy set-up, Gilmour's game has continued to develop.

His great range of passing and terrific technique have seen the young Scot establish himself in the Londoners' Under 18s despite his small stature.

Such has been his progression, 16-year-old Gilmour has jumped through the age ranks to join up with Gemmill's Under 21s.

Gilmour has dealt with every challenge put in his way and has the ability to enhance his burgeoning reputation even further this summer.

OLIVER BURKE

Oliver Burke was one of Scotland's shining lights at last year's tournament. SNS

Captain Burke will look to lead from the front once more after starring for the young Scots in France.

Such is his powerful physique, the 21-year-old attacker looked like a man amongst boys at times.

A double in the opening day defeat to Czech Republic was followed up an energetic showing in the win over Brazil, where Burke drove the Scots forward at will.

Off the back of his showings on the French Riviera, Burke would earn a £15m move to West Brom from Red Bull Leipzig.

The winger failed to cement a spot in a Baggies side which endured a tumultuous campaign, though, and will now look to rediscover his form when he pulls on a Scotland jersey.

MIKEY JOHNSTON

Mikey Johnston made his Celtic bow this season. SNS

Fleet-footed winger Mikey Johnston starred in Celtic's UEFA Youth League campaign and could be the Scots' secret weapon in France.

The highly-rated youngster, who has been with the Parkhead side since the age of nine, scored one and set up the other as the young Hoops lost 6-2 to Bayern Munich.

His performance prompted a standing ovation from supporters of the Bavarian giants and left youth coach Shaun Maloney lauding an "exceptional talent".

Competition for wide berths in Celtic's senior starting 11 is ferocious but Johnston is highly thought of by Brendan Rodgers, who tied the youngster down to a three-year deal after he made his debut last year.

Blessed with a great turn of pace and clever dribbling skills, Johnston could well make his breakthrough in a Scotland jersey this summer.

Who are we up against?

The Toulon Tournament trophy. SNS

Scotland have been grouped alongside hosts France, Togo and South Korea.

First up is something of a step into the unknown against Togo as the African nation make their tournament bow.

A stand-out, and testing, fixture against the hosts comes next as a talented French side look to go one better after falling to England in the final last year.

South Korea form the last opponents of the group stage for Gemmill's outfit, who hope the fixture against the Asians won't be their last on French soil this year.