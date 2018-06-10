France 98: Flashback 20 years to Scotland's last World Cup
The Tartan Army took over Paris as Craig Brown's side lined up for the opening game.
John Collins' penalty against Brazil, Craig Burley's lob against Norway and his subsequent red card in the capitulation to Morocco.
All memories firmly lodged in the minds of the Tartan Army.
Hard to believe it's been 20 years since France 98 - and harder to stomach it was the last time Scotland featured in a major tournament.
Today marks the anniversary of Craig Brown's side stepping out at the Stade of France to face Brazil in the opening game.
The perfect time to remember the highlights and the lowlights of our last World Cup adventure.
Squad
Craig Brown named an experienced 22-man squad with a strong Celtic influence throughout the group.
Eight players from Parkhead boarded the plane to France fresh from their first Scottish title win in a decade.
Gordon Durie was the only player from rivals Rangers to make the cut with Brown controversially leaving his strike partner Ally McCoist out of the side - a decision he later said he regrets.
Goalkeepers: 1. Jim Leighton (aged 39), Aberdeen, 12. Neil Sullivan (28) Wimbledon, 21. Jonathan Gould (29) Celtic;
Defenders: 2. Jackie McNamara (24) Celtic, 3. Tom Boyd (32) Celtic, 4. Colin Calderwood (33) Tottenham Hotspur, 5. Colin Hendry (Captain, 32) Blackburn Rovers, 6. Tosh McKinlay (33) Celtic, 16. David Weir (28) Hearts, 18. Matt Elliott (28) Leicester City, 19. Derek Whyte (29) Aberdeen, 22. Christian Dailly (24) Derby County;
Midfielders: 8. Craig Burley (26) Celtic, 11. John Collins (30) AS Monaco, 14. Paul Lambert (28) Celtic, 15. Scot Gemmill (27) Nottingham Forest, 17. Billy McKinlay (29) Blackburn Rovers;
Forwards: 7. Kevin Gallacher (31) Blackburn Rovers, 9. Gordon Durie (32) Rangers, 10. Darren Jackson (31) Celtic, 13. Simon Donnelly (23) Celtic, 20. Scott Booth (26) Utrecht.
Opening match - Brazil 2-1 Scotland
Thousands of Scots descended on Paris for the opening fixture in the brand new French national stadium.
Defending champions Brazil took an early lead when Cesar Sampaio rose unchallenged in the six-yard box to powerfully head the ball past Leighton.
Scotland were undeterred, however, and in the 37th minute Sampaio was penalised for bringing Gallacher down inside the box.
Collins stepped up to coolly dispatch the spot-kick past Tafferel to spark wild celebrations.
Then, after 76 minutes, came the moment which haunts Scottish fans to this day.
AC Milan right-back Cafu prodded an effort goalwards after sneaking behind the Scotland defence. Leighton saved, but the ball rebounded off Boyd and into the Scots' net.
Scotland 1-1 Norway
After their defeat to Brazil, Scotland were left at the bottom of the group as Morocco and Norway drew in their opening match.
The Norwegian side featured names which would become recognisable to Scottish football fans, such as Vidar Riseth, Egil Ostenstad, Dan Eggen, Henning Berg and Tore Andre Flo.
But it was Flo's cousin Havard who made the biggest impression as he headed Norway ahead late in the first half in Bordeaux.
Scotland's hopes of reaching the second round were fading until Burley latched on to a long ball from Weir.
The Celtic midfielder lobbed Norwegian goalkeeper Frode Grodas to keep the Scots' World Cup dream alive.
Scotland 0-3 Morocco
Scotland had to win against the Moroccans to stand any chance of staying in the tournament.
But it was not to be as the Scots crashed to a 3-0 defeat.
Two goals from by Salaheddine Bassir, either side of one by Abdeljilil Hadda at the start of the second half, sealed Scotland's fate.
Burley, sporting new peroxide blond hair, was dismissed for a late tackle from behind shortly after Morocco scored their second.
The defeat condemned Scotland to their eighth first-round exit in as many tournaments.
The Tartan Army
It's fair to say they enjoyed themselves . . .
A reported 60,000 Scotland fans travelled to Paris for their opener against Brazil.
Saltires and Lions Rampant could be spotted all over the sold-out Stade de France.
One of Scotland's more famous fans joined in the fun in Paris.
Former James Bond star Sean Connery was pictured taking part in a Mexican wave during the opening game against Brazil.
The Tartan Army ventured south from Paris to Bordeaux to take in Scotland's second game against Norway.
The final game against Morocco was the last hope for Scotland fans hoping to prolong their stay in France.
Instead, it was familiar pictures which brought the story to an end.
Little could they have known then that two decades on we still haven't seen their like again.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.