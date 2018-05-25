Complete round-up of League Cup group stage draw

40 teams have been pulled out of the hat and grouped ahead of the tournament.

The draw for the group stage of next season's League Cup has been announced.

Friday's draw saw the 38 clubs not participating in Europe, Highland League side Cove Rangers and Lowland League winners Spartans pulled out of the hat and split across eight groups.

Last season's finalists Motherwell have been pitted alongside Queen of the South.

Hearts have been grouped with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, managed by former Jam Tarts boss John Robertson.

Elsewhere, League Cup debutants Spartans will take on Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock and Championship winners St Mirren.

Group stage draw

North section

Group A: Ross County, Dundee United, Arbroath, Elgin City, Alloa.

Group B: St Johnstone, Falkirk, Montrose, East Fife, Forfar.

Group C: Hearts, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Raith Rovers, Cowdenbeath, Cove Rangers.

Group D: Dundee, Dunfermline, Stirling Albion, Brechin City, Peterhead.

South section

Group E: Partick Thistle, Morton, Albion Rovers, Ayr United, Stenhousemuir.

Group F: Hamilton, Livingston, Berwick Rangers, Airdrieonians, Annan.

Group G: Motherwell, Queen of the South, Clyde, Edinburgh City, Stranraer.

Group H: Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Dumbarton, Queen's Park, Spartans.

The ties are to be played between the 14th and 28th of July.