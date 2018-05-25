20 players set to depart Partick Thistle after relegation

The Jags squad is to be overhauled after the club dropped to the Championship.

20 first-team players are expected to depart Firhill this summer.

Partick Thistle are to overhaul their squad after suffering relegation to the Championship, with 20 players set to leave the club.

The Jags confirmed on Wednesday that manager Alan Archibald would be kept on for the season to come.

But 14 first-team players - including Abdul Osman, Steven Lawless and Mustapha Dumbuya - are to be released when their contracts expire next month.

Midfielder Ryan Edwards will also leave the club after the Aussie invoked a relegation clause in his deal.

Adam Barton, Niall Keown and Miles Storey have been transfer listed, while Bailly Cargill and Conor Sammon will return to Bournemouth and Hearts respectively after their loan deals at Firhill expired.

The exodus leaves Archibald with a threadbare squad at present, with just 10 players currently contracted for their Championship campaign.

List of players released

Abdul Osman

Callum Booth

Daniel Devine

Mustapha Dumbuya

Ross Fleming

Gary Fraser

Connor Higgins

Mark Lamont

Steven Lawless

Paul McGinn

Neil McLaughlin

Kevin Nisbet

Ryan Scully

Martin Woods